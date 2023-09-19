Virat Kohli's 12 Tattoos With Meanings

19 Sep, 2023

Koushik Paul

OM Tattoo on Shoulder: Virat Kohli says it is a symbol of spiritualism. The symbol, which is the universal sound,is the most consistent thing in universe.

Tribal Tattoo: He got this tattoo inked because it is a symbol of aggression

Scorpio Tattoo: Virat Kohli inked a Scorpio, which is his Zodiac sign, written on his right bicep.

Prem: It is Virat Kohli's father's name. Unfortunately, his father passed away before Kohli made his India debut.

Monastery Tattoo On Shoulder: It is there on the left side of his shoulders and is a symbol of a place of peace and power.

Lord Shiva Tattoo: It is inked on his left forearm with meditating image of him on mount Kailash near Lake Mansarovar. Virat Kohli is a worshipper of Lord Shiva.

Saroj: Saroj is Virat Kohli's mother's name and it is written in Devnagari script on his left hand.

269: That is Virat Kohli's Test cap number.

175: That is Virat Kohli's ODI cap number.

Japanese Samurai Tattoo: Virat Kohli believes that he gets his strength from this sword inked and has studied self-discipline.

God's Eye: It means everything that’s happening is being watched and there’s someone always keeping a count.

Latest tattoo of Virat Kohli: It reflects his spirituality and depicts higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all," Mr Bhanushali commented.

