Virat Kohli's 12 Tattoos With Meanings
19 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
OM Tattoo on Shoulder: Virat Kohli says it is a symbol of spiritualism. The symbol, which is the universal sound,is the most consistent thing in universe.
Tribal Tattoo: He got this tattoo inked because it is a symbol of aggression
Scorpio Tattoo: Virat Kohli inked a Scorpio, which is his Zodiac sign, written on his right bicep.
Prem: It is Virat Kohli's father's name. Unfortunately, his father passed away before Kohli made his India debut.
Monastery Tattoo On Shoulder: It is there on the left side of his shoulders and is a symbol of a place of peace and power.
Lord Shiva Tattoo: It is inked on his left forearm with meditating image of him on mount Kailash near Lake Mansarovar. Virat Kohli is a worshipper of Lord Shiva.
Saroj: Saroj is Virat Kohli's mother's name and it is written in Devnagari script on his left hand.
269: That is Virat Kohli's Test cap number.
175: That is Virat Kohli's ODI cap number.
Japanese Samurai Tattoo: Virat Kohli believes that he gets his strength from this sword inked and has studied self-discipline.
God's Eye: It means everything that’s happening is being watched and there’s someone always keeping a count.
Latest tattoo of Virat Kohli: It reflects his spirituality and depicts higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all," Mr Bhanushali commented.
