Virat Kohli's 35 Awards And Titles
1. Padma Shri , India's fourth highest civilian award: 2017
2. People's Choice Awards India for Favourite Sportsperson: 2012
3. Arjuna Award For Cricket, second highest sporting honour: 2013
4. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour: 2018
5. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2012
6. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2017
7. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2018
8. ICC Test Player of the Year Award: 2018
9. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2012
10. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2016
11. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2017
12. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2018
13. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2019
14. ICC Test Team of the Year Award: 2017 (captain)
15. ICC Test Team of the Year Award: 2019 (captain)
16. ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year: 2022
17. ICC Spirit of Cricket: 2019
18. ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: 2011–2020
19. ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: 2011–2020
20. ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: 2011–2020
21. Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year: 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
22. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2016
23. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2017
24. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2018
25. ICC Men's Player of the Month: October 2022
26. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2011–12
27. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2013–14
28. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2017–18
29. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2018–19
30. Indian Premier League Orange Cap for most runs: 2016
31. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade): 2011–2020
32. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2017
33. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2018
34. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: 2011–2020
35. Barmy Army – International Player of Year: 2017, 2018
