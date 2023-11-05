Virat Kohli's 35 Awards And Titles

04 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

1. Padma Shri , India's fourth highest civilian award: 2017

2. People's Choice Awards India for Favourite Sportsperson: 2012

3. Arjuna Award For Cricket, second highest sporting honour: 2013

4. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour: 2018

5. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2012

6. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2017

7. ICC ODI Player of the Year Award: 2018

8. ICC Test Player of the Year Award: 2018

9. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2012

10. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2016

11. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2017

12. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2018

13. ICC ODI Team of the Year Award: 2019

14. ICC Test Team of the Year Award: 2017 (captain)

15. ICC Test Team of the Year Award: 2019 (captain)

16. ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year: 2022

17. ICC Spirit of Cricket: 2019

18. ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: 2011–2020

19. ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: 2011–2020

20. ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: 2011–2020

21. Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year: 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

22. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2016

23. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2017

24. Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2018

25. ICC Men's Player of the Month: October 2022

26. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2011–12

27. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2013–14

28. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2017–18

29. CEAT International Cricketer of the Year: 2018–19

30. Indian Premier League Orange Cap for most runs: 2016

31. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade): 2011–2020

32. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2017

33. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2018

34. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: 2011–2020

35. Barmy Army – International Player of Year: 2017, 2018

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Knocks Of Virat Kohli

 Find Out More