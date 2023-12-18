Virat Kohli's 6 Close Friends
Kohli also shares a close bond with LSG skipper KL Rahul both were part of RCB at one point of time.
Kohli and Dhoni are like best friends for off and on the field, both were spotted chilling together.
Chris Gayle always hosts Virat Kohli whenever the former India captain is on a Caribbean tour.
Bunty Sajdeh and Virat Kohli also share a close bond. Sajdeh is the owner of a talent management company namely, Cornerstone Sport who manage Kohli.
Vartik Tihara is Virat Kohli's closest childhood friend and business partner.
Virat Kohli shares a close bond with former RCB teammate AB de Villiers and both are often seen chilling together.
