Virat Kohli's 500th International Game: Top Pics Of His Career
20 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Kohli's First T20 International Hundred comes against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022.
Virat Kohli's match-winning performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne.
First Indian captain to win a series in Australia.
His Outsanding 44 balls and 72 runs against South Africa helped India secure their place in the finals of the T20 World Cup.
Kohli with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.
His masterclass against Australia at the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli Carries Sachin Tendulkar On His Shoulders After Winning The 2011 World Cup.
Sachin Tendulkar gives advice to Virat Kohli in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.
His famous match winning knock against Sri Lanka in the CB series 2012 was a treat to watch.
