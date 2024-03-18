KING Virat Kohli's 6 Feats For RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 - InPics
Virat Kohli has scored 50 half-centuries in IPL Career. 3rd most 50s in history of IPL.
Virat Kohli has seven hundred in IPL. Most 100s in the history of IPL
Kohli has most runs in a single edition of IPL.
Kohli has joint most number of centuries in a single edition of IPL.
Kohli got 106 catches in IPL.
Virat Kohli will join RCB preparation camp ahead of the unboxing event.
