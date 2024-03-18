KING Virat Kohli's 6 Feats For RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 - InPics

18 Mar, 2024

Sunny Daud

Virat Kohli has scored 50 half-centuries in IPL Career. 3rd most 50s in history of IPL.

Virat Kohli has seven hundred in IPL. Most 100s in the history of IPL

Kohli has most runs in a single edition of IPL.

Kohli has joint most number of centuries in a single edition of IPL.

Kohli got 106 catches in IPL.

Virat Kohli will join RCB preparation camp ahead of the unboxing event.

