Nobody can forget this match against Pakistan, this was arguably the best chase by King Kohli
Here is how Kohli celebrated his Test double ton.
Did you forget this sledge by Kohli to Maxwell during the Ranchi Test?
Virat Kohli's roar during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.
This is one of the unforgettable celebrations by Kohli as he hit Williams for a majestic six and followed that up with an interesting celebration, where he pretended to remove a notebook from his pocket and started making imaginary tick marks on it.
Here is how King Kohli celebrated after ending the century draught.
During the England Test, Kohli sledged Jonny Bairstow and this photo of Virat Kohli has gone viral all over the web.
Virat Kohli's iconic celebration after smashing the century in his 500th international match.
