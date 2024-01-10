Virat Kohli's Alibaug Home In Pics
This is the living room, the most interesting feature for me was the double-height cutout within the living space.
There are no televisions in the living room, there is no other source of entertainment.
Virat Kohli's holiday home in Alibagh is ready and here is a glimpse of his bungalow.
Virat Kohli loves natural light so he had double height cutout in the living space.
This is the favourite part of the house for Virat Kohli, the outdoors. Here is where he like to sit down and have a cup of coffee and really chill out and relax.
In his house, there is a common place for a dinner table where everyone will sit together for the food.
