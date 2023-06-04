At the age of 25 Kohli invested in the football club Goa FC.

Sunny Daud

After Goa FC Kohli invested in Sport Convo. This platform offers enthusiasts from various disciplines a space to connect.

On May 2018 Kohli opened a South American Restaurant in New Delhi named as Nueva.

Both Anushka and Kohli made an investment in Blue Tribe. This is a startup that specializes in plant-based meat products.

Kohli also invested INR 2.5 crore in Digit Insurance. This is a Pune-based startup.

In 2022 Kohli made an investment in Rage Coffee, a New Delhi-based coffee brand.

Virat Kohli is a stakeholder in the clothing and accessories brand Wrogn.

'One 8 Commune' This is a master franchise of Virat Kohli's restaurant chain.

To promote fitness Kohli established Chisel a chain of Gym and fitness centers in Bengaluru.

