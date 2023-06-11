Virat Kohli's Best Knocks Vs Australia In Chase
11 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Known as Chasemaster, Virat Kohli's most memorable knocks while chasing came mostly against Australia.
Let's take a look at some of the memorable knocks by Virat Kohli against Australia while chasing a total.
100 off 52 balls vs Australia in Jaipur (2013)
141 off 175 balls (2nd Innings) vs Australia in Adelaide (2014 BGT)
82 Not Out off 51 balls vs Australia in Mohali (2016 T20 World Cup)
115 Not Out off 66 balls vs Australia in Nagpur (2013)
Virat Kohli once again has a job at hand in the WTC Final 2023 against Australia as India would heavily depend on him to win the game.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Unique Lord Brahma Names For Baby Boys