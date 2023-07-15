Virat Kohli's Bowling Stats And Records | PICS

15 Jul, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli has taken 4 wickets in ODI cricket.

Kohli has taken 4 T20I wickets.

In first-class cricket, he has 3 wickets to his name.

His bowling average in ODIs is 166.25.

Kohli has a bowling average of 51 in T20Is.

The former India captain has an average of 112.66 in first-class cricket.

His best bowling figures are 1/15 in ODIs.

Virat's best bowling figures in T20Is are 1/13.

In first-class cricket, his best bowling figures are 1/19.

Virat Kohli dismissed England's Kevin Pietersen with a wide in a T20I in 2011, becoming the only bowler to take a wicket on 'zeroth' delivery of his T20I career. Kohli bowled a wide following which Dhoni stumped Pietersen.

