Virat Kohli's Breakfast Menu | Details
24 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli's day begins with an omelette made of three egg whites and one whole egg. Along with it, he takes black pepper cheese.
Following that, Virat Kohli takes some grilled bacon or smoked salmon. Among fruits, Virat Kohli prefers papaya, dragon fruit, or watermelon.
Virat Kohli finishes his breakfast with a large pot of green tea with lemon.
In lunch, Virat Kohli opts for grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach, and vegetables. If he is advised by his trainer to gain muscles, he increases the amount of red meat in lunch.
For dinner, Virat Kohli prefers a lot of seafood.
Virat has been a fitness trendsetter in the Indian cricket team. He is well-known in the gym for his rigorous workout routine.
Virat Kohli will be next seen in the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup at home.
