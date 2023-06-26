Virat Kohli's CBSE Class 10 Result | Check Marksheet
26 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli did his schooling till 9th standard at the Vishal Bharti Public School in Delhi.
Kohli switched to the Saviour Convent School, Paschim Vihar, Delhi from class 10 onwards.
Kohli only studied till class 12 and waved goodbye to education to pursue his dream to be a cricketer.
Here's a look at Virat Kohli's class 10 result...
The former India captain scored 83 marks in English out of 100.
Virat scored 75 marks in Hindi.
He scored 51 marks in maths.
In Science and Technology, he bagged 55 marks.
In Social Science, he bagged 81 marks.
Lastly in Introductory IT, he scored 74.
Virat gave the Class 10 exams back in 2004 at the age of 15+.
3 years later, he went onto win the U19 World Cup as India captain and the rest we all know is history.
Virat Kohli's FULL Class 10 CBSE Marksheet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni's Motivational Quotes That Will Change Your Life | PICS