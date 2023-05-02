Virat Kohli's Childhood Birthday Party Menu | Check Details
01 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the poster boys in world cricket.
Virat Kohli don't like to celebrate birthdays lavishly. He wants his family by his side on his birthday and celebrates low key.
As a child Virat Kohli's only motivation on his birthday was what's there on the menu.
Virat Kohli would gorge on bread pakora, potato chips, burger and patties with pumpkin sauce.
Virat Kohli used to love having burgers from Guptas which would have pumpkin sauce on it.
Besides Gupta's Burger, Virat Kohli's favourite Delhi street food was boiled corn mixed with chilly sauce.
Virat Kohli is currently playing for RCB IPL 2023. He is also in the race for Orange Cap.
