Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma, Her Parents | IN PICS
22 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Anushka Sharma had a delicious traditional 'Dosa' from CTR and posted on her Instagram story.
After the meal, Anushka Sharma stopped at Corner House for ice cream on her way back home.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and her parents went to Central Tiffin Room in Bengaluru for South Indian lunch.
Fans mob Virat Kohli as he comes out from Central Tiffin Room in Bengaluru.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy on December 11, 2017 and are parents to baby girl, Vamika.
Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.
Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 279 runs including four fifties.
