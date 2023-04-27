Virat Kohli's Diet: Check India Star's Food Preference
27 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former India captain, Virat Kohli, is the one of the most fittest athletes in the world at the moment.
Virat Koli turned vegetarian in 2018 and it has helped Indian cricket's poster boy immensely in his game.
Tastes aren't of much concern for Virat Kohli as he can eat the same food for six months and three times a day.
Virat Kohli eats slightly fried rice and 90 per cent of his food intake is either steamed or boiled with salt, pepper and lime to add a bit of taste in it. No masala.
Virat Kohli enjoys having salads with a bit of dressing. He prefers dishes pan grilled with olive oil and has cut down the masala curries.
Virat Kohli loves to eat daal, rajma, lobia (punjabi dish) but no more masala curries.
Virat Kohli is currently playing for RCB in IPL 2023 and is placed second in the list of highest run-getters.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Binge-Worthy South Indian Historical Epic Films