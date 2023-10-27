Virat Kohli's Diet For ODI World Cup 2023 - Details
27 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Indian batting star Virat Kohli turned vegetarian a long back and doesn't consume meat at all.
Virat Kohli opted for steamed foods like vegetarian dim sums and others.
The former India captain also included vegetable-based proteins, like soya, mock meats, and lean proteins, like tofu in his diet.
Like meat, Virat Kohli has also cut off from daily products but a little bit is being added in his meals.
Like Virat Kohli, the other members of the Indian team have opted for high-protein and low-carb diets during the ODI World Cup 2023.
The buffet for the Indian players has all kinds of meat but the cricketers opt for steamed or grilled chicken or fish.
India are the only unbeaten team in the ODI World Cup 2023 with five wins from as many games.
