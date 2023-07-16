Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets
16 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is one of the modern-day batting greats and an inspiration to all the youngsters in the world.
With 75 international hundreds already to his name, Virat Kohli is already a living legend and by his fitness standards, he is likely to play four to five years more.
But not many know his funny side which is on display in the dressing room and often caught on camera on the field during matches.
According to his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if someone pronounces anything incorrect in front of Virat Kohli, he would often catch them and do a mimicry in front of thr whole team.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar once pronounced Eoin Morgan's name incorrect and Virat Kohli caught that and funnily did a mimicry on the topic.
Named as King Kohli, Virat is currently a part of the Indian side that is touring West Indies. He scored 76 in the first Test which India won by an innings and 141 runs.
Virat Kohli will be one of crucuial cogs in the Indian team in their quest for the World Cup title to be played at home in October-November.
