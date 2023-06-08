Virat Kohli's Gurgaon Bungalow Tour | IN PICS
08 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Apart from his luxurious home in Mumbai's Worli, Virat Kohli too owns a lavish bungalow in Gurgaon, which is worth approximately Rs 80 crores.
Virat Kohli's lavish bungalow is located in DLF Phase 1 of Gurgaon and boasts a private pool and contemporary decor.
Virat Kohli’s bungalow in Gurgaon is spacious and equipped with all the amenities. With greenery all around, this home also provides with a peaceful environment.
Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home is spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft. This home is a perfect mix of modern aesthetics and luxurious elements.
The bungalow also has an aesthetic bar and its corridor is simply stunning in design.
It also boasts a stunning and spacious chill-out space where friends and family can enjoy any matches or any Netflix shows.
Virat Kohli often visits his Gurgaon bungalow with his wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika and mother Saroj Kohli.
