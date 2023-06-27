Virat Kohli's ICC Cricket World Cup Records | PICS
27 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli played in 26 50-over World Cup matches.
The former India captain played in 3 World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019).
He scored a total of 1030 runs.
Virat's average is 46.82.
Kohli has scored 6 fifties so far.
He also has 2 centuries under his belt.
Virat's highest individual score is 107 against Bangladesh.
Virat's strike-rate is 86.70.
Kohli has taken a total of 14 catches.
As captain he has lead India in 9 matches, winning 7 of them and losing on 2 occasions.
Virat won the ICC Cricket World Cup with India in 2011.
