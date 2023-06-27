Virat Kohli's ICC Cricket World Cup Records | PICS

27 Jun, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli played in 26 50-over World Cup matches.

The former India captain played in 3 World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019).

He scored a total of 1030 runs.

Virat's average is 46.82.

Kohli has scored 6 fifties so far.

He also has 2 centuries under his belt.

Virat's highest individual score is 107 against Bangladesh.

Virat's strike-rate is 86.70.

Kohli has taken a total of 14 catches.

As captain he has lead India in 9 matches, winning 7 of them and losing on 2 occasions.

Virat won the ICC Cricket World Cup with India in 2011.

