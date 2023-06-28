Virat Kohli's Interesting and Unknown Facts | Check List
28 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli has kept wickets for India in international cricket. He had donned the gloves on two occasions when MS Dhoni decided to bowl against South Africa and Bangladesh.
Kohli is the only player representing only one franchise in the Indian Premier League. He has been an integral part of RCB since the inaugurating IPL season in 2008.
In 2012, Virat Kohli was named as one of the 10 Best Dressed Men in the World. The coveted list also consisted of the former US president, Barack Obama.
Virat Kohli is the only bowler in T20I cricket to take a wicket without a ball being bowled. In a T20 versus England in 2011, he bowled a wide to Kevin Pietersen, who stepped out of the crease and got stumped by MS Dhoni.
Kohli is the only Indian player to score a century on his 50 over World Cup debut. He achieved this feat in the 2011 World Cup against Bangladesh.
Ajit Chaudhary, the former coach for the Delhi Ranji team, actually first gave him the nickname, Cheeku.
Kohli has 10 tattoos. It represent his loved ones, faith and achievements.
Virat Kohli has never been auctioned in the IPL. He was picked as a draft player by RCB in 2008 and has been retained every season.
Kohli has scored 7 double centuries in Test cricket as captain. He is the only skipper in Tests to achieve it.
In 2013, ICC declared him the cricketer of the year, making him the youngest player to achieve this feat at 23.
Virat earns over ₹5 Crore per sponsored post on Instagram.