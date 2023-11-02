Virat Kohli's Last 7 Innings Against Sri Lanka In ODIs
131(96) - Virat Kohli slammed 131 runs against Sri Lanka during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2017, Kohli played that inning of August 31 while playing the 4th ODI and India won that match by 168 runs.
110*(116) - In the final ODI of the same series, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 110* runs in Colombo the chase master just took 116 balls.
34*(41) - After that Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 34* runs against Sri Lanka.
113(87) - Virat Kohli slammed 113 in the first ODI of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati in 2023.
4(9) - While playing the second ODI in January in India against Sri Lanka Kohli got out after making four runs.
166*(110) - During the third final ODI against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli slammed 166* runs at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram which helped India to put 390 for five in 50 overs.
3(12) - In the last outing against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli just scored four runs and now he will be playing against against Sri Lanka.
