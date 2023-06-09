Virat Kohli's Motivational Quotes Can Change Your Life
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
Here are some motivational quotes from the Indian cricket legend.
“Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion, and work really hard towards it. Don’t look anywhere else”.
“The bat is not a toy, it’s a weapon. It gives me everything in my life, which helps me to do everything in the field.”
“There’s nothing more impressive than a great attitude, which you can wear on your sleeve. But you have to remember the difference between being rude and being confident.”
“I always like to lead from the front and set an example for whoever is playing with me or around me. I like taking responsibility. That is my natural thing.”
“I get really motivated when I put on the India jersey. It is a responsibility, so I want to perform in the best way I can.”
“If you’re true to yourself, you won’t fear anything.”
