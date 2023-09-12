Virat Kohli's Record Highlight Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023
In a cricket match against Pakistan Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs in just 94 deliveries. This made him the fastest batsmen to reach 13,000 ODI runs.
Virat Kohli is the fastest batsmen to to 77 International centuries.
After his phenomenal century against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. It makes Virat Kohli the quickest batsmen to complete 47 ODI 100s.
Virat Kohli is also the quickest to reach 14000 runs at No.3.
Virat Kohli is only batsmen for India to score most runs in Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli's formidable partnership of 100 runs has contributed towards 53 wins for India.
Virat Kohli's joint 100 partnership with other Indian players has given India 5 wins in Asia Cup.
Virat has a strike rate of 120+ in 15 ODI hundreds.
Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against Pakistan in Asia Cup.
Along side K.L. Rahul Virat Kohli has contributed towards the highest partnership ever in Asia Cup.
Kohli becomes the quickest batsman to score 1,000 runs in the Sri Lankan soil and received 7 Man Of The Match Awards, Highest ever in Asia Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Stats vs Sri Lanka In ODIs