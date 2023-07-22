Virat Kohli's School Congratulated Him For U-15 Selection | Check Notice
22 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers of our generation and his record speaks volume.
Kohli made his international debut in 2008 after he led India U19 to World Cup glory.
For the senior team, he has won the ODI World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy.
Kohli has played a total of 500 matches for Team India.
Kohli has over 25,000 international runs for India.
From a young age, he was hailed as a child prodigy.
Back in 2003, his school Saviour Convent proudly released a circular about his U-15 Delhi selection.
It was a matter of great joy for the school as Virat Kohli along with friend Shalaj Sondhi made it to the state team.
He was studying in class X back then and he was also the school captain.
Here is the old circular notice from September 2003.
