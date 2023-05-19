Virat Kohli's Six Incredible Milestones | IN PICS
Virat Kohli has been phenomenal in T20 cricket for India. Kohli has now 7 hundreds which are the most by any Indian batter.
IPL icon Virat Kohli has added another accomplishment to his resume. Kohli currently has the joint-most IPL hundreds (6) and most by any Indian player.
Virat Kohli has an astonishing 46 ODI hundreds for India, just three shy of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49.
Virat Kohli has the fourth-most Test hundreds for India. He has a total of 28 Test centuries so far.
Modern-day maestro Virat Kohli has 75 hundreds in international cricket, behind only Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100
Virat Kohli has the record for the most (7) double centuries in Test cricket for India.
