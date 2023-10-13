Virat Kohli's Stats in Last 5 ICC Games vs Pakistan
13 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
107 runs in the ODI World Cup 2015.
55 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.
77 runs in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.
57 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
82 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
The Indian Cricket Team will face Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on October 14.
Virat Kohli has scored two fifties so far against Australia and Afghanistan, respectively, in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
