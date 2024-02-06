Virat Kohli’s Stats In T20 World Cups
06 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli has played in five T20 World Cups – 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022. If named in the squad, the 2024 edition will be his sixth appearance in the mega showpiece.
Virat Kohli has played 27 matches across five T20 World Cups, and scored 1141 runs at an average of 81.50. His best of 89 not out came against West Indies in 2016.
Interestingly, Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. His teammate Rohit Sharma (963) and Australian David Warner (806) are next to him among active players.
Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He scored 296 runs in five games, including a match-winning 82 not out against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Out of the 27 T20 World Cup matches, Virat Kohli led India in five games. In other games, he played under now-retired MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
The last time Virat Kohli played for India in a T20I was against Afghanistan last month. The series also marked Kohli’s return to Indian T20I side after more than a year.
Before the Afghanistan series, Virat Kohli’s last appearance for India in a T20I game was in the World Cup in Australia in 2022.
