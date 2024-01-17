Virat Kohli's T20I records in Bengaluru are not very impressive.
Kohli played his first T20I in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was in 2012
The former India captain has played 5 T20Is in Bengaluru.
Kohli got out on single-digit scores for three times in his five outings.
In 2019 while playing against Australia, Kohli played an unbeaten 72 runs knock.
This will be Kohli's second T20I since India's loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.
This will be India's last T20I game before T20 World Cup 2024.
