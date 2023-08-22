Virat Kohli's Tattoos With Meanings

Lord Shiva - As Lord Shiva is known as the 'Destroyer'. Kohli wishes to destroy certain attributes within himself.
Monastery - Symbol of Peace and Power.
Prem - Virat Kohli's father's name.
Saroj - Virat Kohli's mother's name.
175 - ODI debut cap number.
269 - Test debut cap number.
Samurai- It represents 7 virtues – Gi (Justice), Yu (Courage), Jin (Benevolence), Rei (Politeness), Makoto (Honesty), Meiyo (Honor) and Chugi (Loyalty).
God's Eye - Reason behind inking this tattoo will remind Kohli that God is watching him no matter what he is doing.
Om - The Om sound is considered universal across the world and is widely recognised as the essence of life.
Spiritual Symbolism: The metatron cube is believed to be a sacred geometric symbol that contains all the shapes and patterns in the universe. The septagon represents perfection, harmony, and balance. The geometrical flower symbolizes the interconnectedness of all things, and the cubic pattern is a symbol of stability and structure.
