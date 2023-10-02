Virat Kohli's Watch Collection - IN PICS
Virat Kohli also owns Rolex Daytona ("Full-Set 116500LN" Daytona) and this watch will cost 31,000 USD.
Virat Kohli also have a Patek Philippe Nautilus (Rose Gold Chocolate Dial 5711/1R (2016)) which costs around 170,000 USD.
Virat Kohli owns a Rolex Daytona (Rainbow factory setting with diamond lugs) which is worth $525,000.
King Kohli also owns Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo (Unworn 2023 Royal Oak Jumbo 16202ST) which is worth $87,500.
Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (Grand Complications 5270P-014) also comes in Virat Kohli's watch collection and this is worth $ 215,000
Virat Kohli also owns Rolex Daytona (116518LN 18K Yellow Gold Mens Watch Box Papers) and this watch will cost around $ 49,999.
Kohli is currently preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Team India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia.
