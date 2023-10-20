Virender Sehwag Birthday_ Top 10 ODI Cricket Records for Veeru- In Pics
The legendary Indian batsman celebrates his 45th birthday on October 20, 2023
Popularly known as the Nawab of Najafgarh he is one the finest openers in the game of cricket.
Virender Sehwag is best known for his cracking starts and attacks the bowler early on that makes him extraordinary
Sehwag has the most runs by scoring 219 runs in an innings as a captain in One Day Internationals
Virender Sehwag has also got the most hundreds against one team i.e. 6 International hundreds
The second player with the most fours in an innings is Virender Sehwag, who has struck 25 fours.
Virender Sehwag has a combined record of most 90s in his cricketing career
Sehwag has also gotten a double century to his name in the One Day International matches
Sehwag has 53 ODI half-century to his name.
Virender Sehwag is the first batsman to get 2 triple hundreds in his Test match career
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Leads India Stat Attack Against Bangladesh