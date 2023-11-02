Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI Cricket Records and Stats

02 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

ODI Matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Highest individual score: 174 runs by Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Best bowling figures: 6/27 by Murali Kartik (India)

Highest team total: 438/4 by South Africa

Lowest team total: 115 (Bangladesh)

Highest successful run-chase: 284/4 (New Zealand)

Average first innings score: 256 runs

ODI World Cup 2023 match 33, IND vs SL will take place on 2 November.

