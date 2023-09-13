Weather Forecast Of Upcoming Asia Cup Super-Four Matches- In Pics
This time in Asia Cup 2023 bad weather forecast has abandoned many games.
There are chances of rain during the Super-4s Asia Cup 2023.
There is 70 per cent chance of rain during the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka that will take place on September 14.
In up-coming match between India and Bangladesh of the Super 4s, taking place on September 15. There is 70 per cent chance of rain abandoning the match.
Delays in matches due rain has been frequent in Asia Cup 2023.
In a recent clash between India and Pakistan on September 10. Heavy rain delayed the match between the 2 teams.
Similarly in a match between India and Sri Lanka. The match was delayed several times due to heavy rains.
