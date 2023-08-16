Weirdest Cricket Awards In The World
16 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Nicolas Pooran got a guitar as a Big 6 Hitter's award in the India T20I series.
Half an acre of land was given as a prize for the Player of Series in the USA.
Jasprit Bumrah was awarded a mini truck as a player of the series award.
Luke Wright got a blender in the match of Bangladesh's Dhaka Premier League.
Sunshine snacks in Caribbean Premier League.
TUC Biscuit Cup in PSK vs AUS T20I series 2018.
DLF Cup between India and Pakistan in 2006.
Coca-Cola Cup in 1997-1998.
Robin Uthappa got a WWE-inspired Belt in International League T20.
