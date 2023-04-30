What Made Virat Kohli Take Cricket As Profession | Check Details
30 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
As a child, Virat Kohli used to play gully cricket like every other kid in the country.
At the age of 8, a family friend told Virat Kohli's father to enroll the kid into a academy.
Virat Kohli completely focussed in cricket after he got enrolled into the academy. He put all his energy only into cricket.
While Virat Kohli was growing up as a cricketer, there were no distractions like today. Either you play or study.
Virat Kohli grew in stature and first came into limelight after leading India to 2008 U-19 World Cup.
Few years after his senior debut, Virat Kohli went on to lead the national side after taking the baton from legendary MS Dhoni.
Virat Kohli is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 333 runs from eight games including five fifties.
