When MS Dhoni Contemplated Retirement After First Test Hundred | PICS
07 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
MS Dhoni played 90 matches for India and even led the Men in Blue to a Test Mace in 2009.
Captain cool scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.
Dhoni has 6 hundreds, 1 double hundred and 33 fifties in Test cricket with a top score of 224.
He retired from the longest format of the game in 2014 after playing 9 years of Test cricket. But there was a time, he contemplated about retiring after playing only a year in whites.
It was in the 2006 Test match that Dhoni scored his maiden hundred in the longest format against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and posted 588 in the first innings.
When India came on to bat, Dhoni stitched a partnership with Irfan Pathan for the 6th wicket and went on to register his first century.
VVS Laxman recalled how Dhoni joked about retiring from Test cricket after returning to the dressing room following his dismissal.
“I still remember him coming back into the dressing room and loudly saying ‘I am going to announce my retirement, mai hundred maara Test cricket mein, bas yaar [I have hit a century in Test cricket that’s it] I don’t want anything more from Test cricket!’
And we were shocked and surprised to hear that. But that’s what MS Dhoni always was”, Laxman concluded.