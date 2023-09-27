Who Is Asian Games 2023 Silver Medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka? All You Need To Know
27 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Ananjeet Singh Naruka was born on 01.07.1998 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Ananjeet Singh started practising shooting since 2012.
The Rajasthan shooter started competing in 2013
Apart from Skeet Shooting, his hobbies is to play Cricket and he also loves playing Table Tennis.
Anantjeet is ranked 54th in the World in the Skeet Men event.
He finished 23rd in ISSF World Cup Cairo and ISSF World Cup Almaty, 2023 in the individual event.
The shooter finished 06th in the ISSF World Cup, Cairo 2023 in the mixed team event.
In the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, India’s Anant Jeet Singh won silver in men’s shotgun skeet event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: 5 Player Battles To Watch Out For