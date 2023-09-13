Dunith Wellalage- The Star of Sri Lankan Spin Bowling Sensation- In Pics
Dunith Nethmika Wellalage is from Sri Lanka has a Slow Left arm Orthodox.
Dunith Wellalage became a mystery bowler for India in Asia Cup match.
Dunith Wellalage clinched 5 wickets in his 10 over and gave merely 40 runs.
Dunith Wellalage bowled out big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, K.L. Rahul and, Hardik Pandya.
In his 10 overs Dunith Wellalage had a maiden over with an economy rate of 4.0.
The mystery spinner took everyone by surprise, with his orthodox bowling action.
Dunith Wellalage was the only batsman to score 42 runs against India in Super 4s Asia Cup ODI.
Dunith Wellalage is 20 years and 247 days old.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Successful Bowlers In Asia Cup ODI- In Pics