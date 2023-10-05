ODI World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know About New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra
05 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rachin Ravindra is an Indian origin player who born in New Zealand on November 18 in 1988.
Rachin came from two cricketers' names 'Ra' from Rahul Dravid and 'Chin' From Sachin Tendulkar.
Rachin Ravindra slammed his debut World Cup 100 against England in 2023 ODI World Cup.
Rachin Ravindra was the part of New Zealand's 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The Kiwi batter made his List A debut for New Zealand A against Pakistan A on 21 October 2018.
The left-handed batter made his 50-over debut for New Zealand against Sri Lanka, on 25 March 2023.
Ravindra made his T20I debut on 1 September 2021, for New Zealand against Bangladesh.
Ravindra made his Test debut on 25 November 2021, for New Zealand against India in India.
