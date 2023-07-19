Who Is Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend Palash Muchhal?
19 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is rumoured to be dating music composer Palash Muchhal.
But who is this Palash Muchhal? Palash is a younger brother of famous singer Palak Muchhal and is from Maharashtra.
Both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are reported to be dating each other for some time now.
On her 27th birthday, Palash Muchhal surprised Smriti Mandhana by travelling to Dhaka, where India are playing Bangladesh, and spent the special day with his love.
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana frequently share pictures of each other on social media platforms.
Palash Muchhal has a strong social media following and his Instaram followers counts to 1.3 million.
Smriti Mandhana is currently a part of the Indian team touring Bangladesh in a limited-overs series.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Runs By An Indian Against Pakistan In World Cup | Pics