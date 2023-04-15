Who Is SRH Star Harry Brook's Girlfriend
15 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
Harry Brook announced his arrival in IPL with a stunning hundred for SRH against KKR at Eden Gardens.
Lucy Lyles was seen cheering her boyfriend Harry brook from the stands at Eden Gardens.
Harry Brook and Lucy Lyles have been dating for the last two years.
Lucy Lyles is a Leeds native and has a sister named Tily Lyles. Lucy prefers to keep her social media private.
Going by her Twitter feed, Lucy Lyles is fond of pet dogs.
Lucy Lyles has been supporting Harry Brook from the stands in the last few months while he plays on the field around the globe.
Harry Brook will next be seen in Hyderabad when SRH host Mumbai Indians on April 18.
