Who is Uma Chetry?

The 20-year-old Uma Chetry from Golaghat district came into the limelight when she was named in the Indian women's squad for Bangaldesh tour.
Uma Chetry is the first women cricketer from Assam to be picked up in senior national side.
Let's find out more about Assam's first international cricketer.
Uma Chetry was born in 27 July 2002 at Golaghat district in Assam. Uma’s father Lok Bahadur is a small-time farmer in Golaghat district. Uma is the youngest and only sister among five siblings.
She fell in love with cricket from the time she first picked up a plastic bat during her childhood.
When Uma was in fifth or sixth grade, she started practicing and training professionally at the Bokakhat Stadium.
Uma was part of the India A team, which recently won the Women's Emerging Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh in the final.
A wicketkeeper by trait, Uma scored an unbeaten 16 in the first match, followed by a 22 in the next one. Behind the stumps, she was involved in four dismissals.
In the last domestic season, she scored 194 runs in six one-dayers for Assam, at an average of 32.33.
