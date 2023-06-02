Who is Utkarsha Pawar - Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife
Koushik Paul
Chennai Super Kings star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to tie knot with Utkarsha Pawar on June 3 (Saturday).
Interestingly, Ruturaj Gaikwad's would-be wife Utkarsha Pawar is also a cricketer and is yet to make India debut.
Utkarsha Pawar is a 24-year-old cricketer and represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit.
Utkarsha Pawar is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batter. She bowls right-arm medium fast.
Utkarsha Pawar last represented Maharashtra in the 2021 edition of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy.
Based on reports, Utkarsha Pawar is currently studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences.
Utkarsha Pawar was a part of he Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 title-winning celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
