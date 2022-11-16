Vinay Menon is the Wellness Coach of the Belgian national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Menon is from Kerala and completed his MPhil in Physical Education from the Pondicherry University. He studied Yoga Science at the Kaivalydhan Institute in Pune, before moving to Dubai.
As a wellness coach of the team, Vinay is responsible for mental strategy and actively recovering of the body and the mind which help players perform at the optimal level.
Vinay Menon has previously worked with English Premier League Club Chelsea and was crucial in Blues' UEFA Champions League triumphs in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.
Vinay is still a part of the Chelsea Football Club but is working for Belgium national team at the moment. His dream is to work in the similar capacity with the Indian national football team at the World Cup.
India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians who are travelling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium.”
