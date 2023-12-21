Who Is WFI New Cheif Sanjay Singh?
21 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Sanjay Singh is elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday.
Voting took place earlier on Thursday following a lengthy legal tussle. The federation remains suspended by the international federation United World Wrestling.
Singh's opponent was former wrestler Anita, who won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
Singh has been involved in the wrestling fraternity for a long time and is the vice president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.
Indian wresters Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had recently met sports minister Anurag Thakur seeking ways to prevent Brij Bhushan's aide from contesting for president but to no avail.
Earlier, Brij Bhushan Singh was forced to step down earlier this year due to allegations of sexual abuse and harassment by Indian wrestlers.
Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
