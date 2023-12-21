Who Is WFI New Chief Sanjay Singh?
21 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
कौन हैं WFI के नए अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह?
Voting took place earlier on Thursday following a lengthy legal tussle. The federation remains suspended by the international federation United World Wrestling.
गुरुवार को हुए चुनाव में संजय सिंह को 40 वोट मिले.
संजय सिंह को WFI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह का करीबी माना जाता है.
इससे पहले, साक्षी मलिक, बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट ने पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह पर यौन योषण और महिलाओं को प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया था.
Earlier, Brij Bhushan Singh was forced to step down earlier this year due to allegations of sexual abuse and harassment by Indian wrestlers.
Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
