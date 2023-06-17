Who Makes Social Media Content For KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
17 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Star India batter KL Rahul is one of the most popular cricketers with 14.3M followers on Instagram.
Explosive opener Ishan kishan too has huge fan following. His Instagram shows 4M followers.
Ralph Alfred manages social media content for KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal.
Who is Ralph Alfred? Let's find out!
Ralph Alfred is a 18-year-old from Bangalore and recently graduated from National Public School in Banashankari.
The youngster is video content creator and specialises in filmmaking, photography and video production.
Ralph Alfred also did a photoshoot for South African speedster Wayne Parnell during the latter's time with at in IPL 2023.
