Shubman Gill scored the most 100s in T20I for 2023.
Gill slammed three hundreds this year in T20 format, the most by any batter.
His last century came against RCB in the do-or-die clash.
Shubman Gill has scored 882 runs from 20 matches at an average of 51.88 and a strike rate of 155.28.
Kohli, Babar, and Suryakumar Yadav have two centuries in 2023
Gill also becomes the first Indian batter to score 1000 T20 runs in 2023.
Gill will play in GT's Qualifier 1 in IPL against CSK.
