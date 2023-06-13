5 Fresh Faces Who Can Debut In The Upcoming West Indies Tour
Following a painful loss to Australia in the WTC final in 2023, India is ready to begin their next WTC cycle against the West Indies.
Here are the five players that might make their debut in the West Indies tour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 625 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2023, might get an India call-up. He was also named as a backup opener in the WTC 2023 Final against Australia.
Mukesh Kumar was a member of India's ODI team against South Africa last year, as well as the T20 squads against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. He was also a reserve pacer for India in the WTC final in 2023.
Rinku Singh who lit up the IPL 2023 with some match-winning knocks for KKR, might possibly make his debut for India during the upcoming tour.
Wicketkeeper batsman Jitesh Sharma who played for Punjab King in the IPL 2023, has a chance to win an Indian cap during the next West Indies trip.
Sarfaraz Khan amassed around 2500 runs in the previous three Ranji Trophy seasons. He might make his debut for India's test team, which will begin on July 12 in Dominica.
