Bowlers to Dismiss Both Father And Son In Test
13 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Against left-handers, Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed why he is one of cricket's top offspinners.
The Windies opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul was dismissed by Ashwin on the first day of the first test match at Dominica.
The off-spinner also dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite during his spell.
The 36-year-old offspinner scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim a pair of wickets of father-son duo in test.
Former Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul who is Tagenarine's father, was also dismissed by R Ashwin.
Here is the list of players who have taken father-son duo wickets.
Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul both were dismissed by Australian bowler Mitchell Starc.
South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer is also on the list. He has taken wickets of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
English bowler Ian Botham dismissed Lance and Chris Cairns of New Zealand.
Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram took the wickets of New Zealand players Lance and Chris Cairns.
